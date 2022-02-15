Schools to reopen from tomorrow in West Bengal; Check out what's allowed and what’s not

As the cases of COVID 19 have reduced in the country, many state governments have decided to reopen the schools with full precaution. The West Bengal government has revised the COVID-19 restrictions in the state and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from February 16. The schools will be reopened keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols. But the night curfew will remain in force from midnight to 5 am till February 28, as per an order issued by the state government.

Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall now be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 am. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted. A separate SOP will be issued by School Education Department in this regard. In West Bengal, schools for classes 8-12 resumed on February 3 with adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The state government has withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday.

International passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, said the official statement.

It is to be noted here that because of rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government had decided to shut down schools and other educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlors, zoos, and entertainment parks from January 3. Recently, the Chandigarh government has allowed the reopening of schools in hybrid mode. Any breach of this order shall invite action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code alongside with other applicable laws, the order also read.

Also Read: Schools and coaching institutes to reopen in hybrid mode from February 14 in Chandigarh