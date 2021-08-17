Schools in U.P set to reopen from THIS date after decline in COVID 19 cases

Many groups of people have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools, colleges and offices, everything was shut down. But, there is a piece of good news coming in from Uttar Pradesh as the schools are set to reopen again in view of the steady decline in the cases of corona infection, as announced by CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to the reports in India Today, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen the schools. Giving instructions to the officials of Team-9 on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath said that after Raksha Bandhan, education should be ensured in schools. Classes will be held from August 23 for 6th to 8th standard, while for 1st to 5th standard, classes will be held from September 1. According to the recommendations of the State Level Health Expert Advisory Committee, education is starting from Monday with 50 per cent capacity in secondary, higher, technical, and vocational educational institutions.

Classes will run in two shifts everywhere; also, full care will be taken off the Covid protocols. Earlier, the government had decided to open the schools, universities, colleges, coaching institutes in Uttar Pradesh from August 16 for Classes 9 to 12. The state government had released the guidelines in this regard. The classes will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 8 am to 12 noon and the second from 12.30 to 4.30 pm. In both the shifts, the strength of the students will be 50 per cent. Students will be able to come to school for studies only after the permission of the parent.

