Screenshots of hilarious typo made by professor goes viral; Tweeple can't stop laughing

A screenshot of a hilarious typo made by a professor while sending an e-mail is leaving Netizens in splits.

Twitter is another big source of entertainment for Netizens around the world. One often finds entertaining and funny stuff on Twitter. Recently, a couple of screenshots were seen making rounds on the internet that show a funny typo of a professor while sending an email. A user named @SaeedDiCaprio, shared the post of a conversation with his professor, who made a hilarious mistake while framing the mail. The post has left Netizens in splits as they can’t stop laughing over the typo.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter the user wrote, “My professor scared me for a second,”. The post includes two screenshots of the e-mails sent by the professor. One reads, “You have attachment issues. Please fix it”, followed by a prompt correction that says, “Sorry for the confusion. I meant the file attachment”. The user replied to the mail, he wrote, “You’re correct. Working on it and I will update you when I’m done. Best regards, Saeed.” with the caption, “The first email wasn’t wrong I might reply to it with this”.

Take a look at the tweets-

my professor scared me for a second pic.twitter.com/vXhYddH0BM — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 26, 2021

The tweet was shared on Saturday and has gathered more than a million likes with a plethora of laughing comments. The comments section was a sight to sore eyes filled with a number of hysterical comments like, “That’s when you hit Google with 'therapists near me'", “I would have responded with, ‘yes sir I am aware but what does that have to do with this assignment.”, “If i got that i would’ve cried like how did u know??”.

Share your comment ×