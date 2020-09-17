Section 144 to be imposed in Mumbai from midnight due to rise in COVID 19 cases; Unlock exemptions will remain

  1. Home
As the COVID 19 cases are a significant rise in Mumbai, it is reported that the Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 will be applicable till September end.
The COVID 19 outbreak in India continue to haunt the citizens and looks like it isn’t going to subside any time soon. The deadly virus has infected over 51 lakh people across the nation and has claimed over 83 thousand lives so far. And as per the recent update, the COVID 19 cases are on a significant rise. According to media reports, Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of COVID 19 positive cases and Mumbai has been under constant threat of this highly transmissible disease.

Reportedly, the city of dreams has recorded 2300 cases in a day and the tally has increased to 1.75 lakhs now. Given the massive rise COVID 19 cases, it is reported that Section 144 under the CrPC is likely to be imposed in Mumbai from 12 am tonight. According to media reports, the Mumbai police has imposed restrictions on movements and gatherings in the city, however, the unlock exemptions remains. “Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places,” the order stated.

The media reports also suggested that section 144 will be imposed until September 30. “It's issued as per guidelines of State Govt on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions 7 phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions imposed by Mumbai Police," DCP PRO stated.    

As a result, the movement of one person or people is prohibited except for listed emergency and non-emergency services. However, milk booths, vegetables, ration, food stores, hospitals, pharma, pathology laboratories etc will continue to operate. Besides, Government and semi-government agencies will also be permitted to function during the order.

