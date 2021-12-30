Section 144 implemented in Mumbai till January 7 as Omicron cases increase; Check guidelines

As the third wave of Coronavirus has started and the cases of the variant Omicron are on a surge, many states have re-imposed night curfew. Keeping in mind the precautions, the state governments have also re-implemented many restrictions and also urged citizens to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. The highest number of cases is being reported from New Delhi followed by Maharashtra. Taking this in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till January 7.

The Section 144 was imposed earlier this month amid the rise of Omicron cases. Meanwhile, the city police have prohibited New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30, 2021 to January 7, 2022. The order further states that action will be taken against those who break these rules. To note, the Delhi Government has also issued a yellow alert. They have also laid restrictions which include no New Year parties, 50 percent attendance in offices and schools have been closed.

Delhi and Maharashtra have become two of the largest contributors of COVID-29 and Omicron in India. While Mumbai recorded 3,900 cases, including 85 Omicron cases, Delhi recorded 923 new Coronavirus cases, the highest since May 2021.

Know what are guidelines in Mumbai:

No New Year's celebrations or gatherings, in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs will be permitted.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya S noted in the order.

The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30th December 2021 and will remain in force till 24:00 Hrs of 7th January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier.

Trains, buses and private cars can work as per the current guidelines and norms.

