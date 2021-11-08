Security tightens outside Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia after cops receive tip off from Taxi driver

On Monday, November 8, the security outside business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai house Antilia was increased after cops received a tip-off from a local taxi driver. As per reports, earlier in the day, two suspicious men were spotted asking about the Ambani’s house. Apparently, one of them was also carrying a bag in his hand.

According to The Times of India, a taxi driver informed Mumbai Police that two men inquired him about the tycoon’s house. When the local driver reportedly asked the two to check the location with the help of an online application, the two said that they did not have the app. As per the report, the suspicious men were travelling in a Wagon R. They reportedly took a halt at Azad Maidan where they asked the driver about Antilia.

"It was around 1 pm that the Mumbai police control room received a call from a taxi driver, who informed about two suspicious men asking him the location of Antilia. As per the taxi driver, he asked the duo to search for the address in an app. However, the men told him that they didn't have app and left," suggests the report.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Reportedly, they’ve contacted the taxi driver to gain more information about the suspicious men. Moreover, CCTV footages around the location is also being scanned to trace their location. This security alert comes just a few months after, explosives were procured outside Antilia. It was on February 25, when a Scorpio car with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia.

