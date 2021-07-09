Seen a bride don garland & crown of Golgappas? WATCH viral video that’s leaving pani puri lovers salivating

For those who love puchkas, golgappas or pani puri, a video of a bride using it as a crown and garland is bound to impress them. The viral video has left netizens amused.

Among the various delicious Indian snacks, Golgappas hold a special place in everyone's hearts. Called puchkas in the East, Pani Puri in Western India and Golgappa in North India, these little crispy fried balls made of flour, when filled with tamarind infused water, make for a riot of flavours in the mouth. However, a bride seems to have turned them into an accessory at her wedding and the video is now going viral on social media.

A makeover page by a makeup artist, PEARLS Beauty Lounge & Academy, shared a video of a bride named Akshaya all dolled up for her wedding rituals. However, in a twist, we get to see a crown made of golgappas being placed on her forehead. Not just this, she is also seen adorning a garland made out of golgappas. As the page shared the video, a part of the caption reads, "Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!" While the video was shared a few weeks back, it has recently gone viral on social media and has left pani puri lovers amused.

The video has been liked by over 1 lakh users and has received many comments. Several users were in splits and commented with laughter emoticons on the video. A user wrote, "Dream marriage." Another foodie wrote, "Dedicated to pani puri lovers." Another user wrote, "perfect for panipuri lover."

The video has left social media users laughing at the sweet ritual where pani puris were used. Many even wanted to know more about the ritual.

