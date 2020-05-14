Seven member squad rescues Deer after it falls through the roof of a home in Mumbai

A deer made its way into a slum near Mumbai's Powai area and the video of the same has taken over the internet. Check out the video here.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has witnessed rather wonderous things happening when it comes to wildlife and mother nature. And as it turns out, we cannot get enough of all these rather bizarre things happening around the world. A lot of animals have been spotted on the free since everything is healing and they have the liberty to move around. And the latest incident is rather surprising as a video of a Deer in a Mumbai home has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

A spotted deer entered a home in a slum near Mumbai's Powai area as it fell through the roof of the house. It is being said by forest officials that the deer might be on the run while being chased by a wild animal as per reports. A rescue team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s Rescue Centre for Rehabilitation came to its rescue. Video of the Deer sitting inside the home has been doing the rounds. A Twitter user shared a video and wrote, 'Where's my 2 am friend? Oh deer, he's in my kitchen! A spotted deer slipped and fell from a small cliff near Mumbai's national park straight into a home at Mahatma Phule Chawl near Powai at 1.30 am. A seven-member rescue squad took to it to a rehab centre.'

Check out the video of the Deer in Mumbai here:

Where's my 2 am friend? Oh deer, he's in my kitchen! A spotted deer slipped and fell from a small cliff near Mumbai's national park straight into a home at Mahatma Phule Chawl near Powai at 1.30 am. A seven-member rescue squad took to it to a rehab centre

Reactions on Twitter are rather hilarious as while some seem to be happy that it is safe and so are the family members, a Tweet stated how it is good that it was not an Elephant as the damages could have been worse in such a case. None the less looks like it is all good now.





