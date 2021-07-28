Seven people died after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir; Police rescue operations underway

The monsoons have hit the nation and it has created chaos in several states. In fact, many states across India have been witnessing flash floods due to continuous downpours. Adding to the vows, Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulabgarh area in Kishtwar district witnessed a cloudburst on Wednesday morning which has taken the state by a shock. According to media reports, so far seven people have lost their lives in the cloudburst while many people continue to be reported missing.

As reported by ANI, the cloudburst took place around 4.30 am and had damaged around eight houses in the district. While the rescue operations are underway, the Jammu police have also reported that as many as 17 people have been rescued so far. “Accordingly a party of 1-1-20 under Captain Vivek Chauhan ex-Sondar COB 17 RR has been launched at 7 am. SHO and 07 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Sirsi police station have also been launched,” the Indian Army had stated after receiving the information about the cloudburst.

Meanwhile, J&K LG Manoj Sinha has paid his condolences about the lives lost in the cloudburst. He tweeted, “Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by cloud burst in Dacchan, Kishtwar. My thoughts are with bereaved families.” On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concerns about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and extended prayers for everyone’s safety. He tweeted, “Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

