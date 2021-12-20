Severe cold wave to continue in northwest India for next three days

The winter season has taken over the nation and several states across India have been witnessing the effect. In fact, with several hilly areas witnessing snowfall these days, the northwest states of the country like Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are facing severe cold wave conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department, the cold wave has swept parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the condition is likely to prevail for the next three days or more.

This isn’t all. According to media reports, dense for is also predicted in a few areas of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana this week. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Amritsar region recorded a minimum temperature of -0.5 degrees Celsius on early Sunday, while, Sirsa was recorded as the coldest place as it recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius. Earlier, Senior IMD meteorologist PK Saha had told PTI that a gradual decline in minimum temperatures by 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius is expected in several parts of the country in the coming days.

“Mercury is going to dip from tomorrow onward in MP. Snowfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir is bringing cool winds to MP. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to engulf isolated places in 19 MP districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior and Ujjain, on Saturday morning. The minimum temperature is likely to go below 10 degrees Celsius in large parts of the district in the next few days. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall in MP,” Saha was quoted saying.