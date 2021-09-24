Shah Rukh Khan’s name is the latest addition in the dictionary of Indian Sign Language launched by PM Modi

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prominent figures of the Hindi film fraternity. Over the years, the Badshah of Bollywood has enticed Indian audiences with his vivid and unconventional roles on the silver screen. Now, it appears that the Chak De star has also made his way into the dictionary of Indian Sign Language, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per ZEE News, the first version of the dictionary was launched back in the year 2018. At the time, it only consisted of around 3000 words.

Now, the latest edition has upped the total number of words to 10,000. For saying Shah Rukh Khan’s name in sign language, one needs to fold the fingers of their right hand to make the shape of a gun, then tap it twice on their heart. Apart from his name, words including online banking, carpooling and Deaflympics have also been added in the dictionary. For the unversed, celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan also have a sign for their names. An ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan, took to their Twitter space to demonstrate his name sign on the microblogging site.

Take a look at the video below:

#SRK is mentioned in the Indian Sign Language dictionary with 10,000 words launched by Narendra Modi. After being known by his Trademark Pose, King of Hearts gets a sign to be called out by a special disabled person.@iamsrk is the Pride & Emotion that will be written in history pic.twitter.com/IsqrPlN1Pd — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) September 23, 2021

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Zero. After taking a small hiatus, he is back again and currently has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. Rumour mills also has it that Shah Rukh Khan will soon fly to Europe for the shooting of Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides this, the actor also will make a brief appearances in projects including Laal Singh Chadhha, Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

