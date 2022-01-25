Shark Tank India memes flood social media as show becomes the new rage for young India

It has barely been a month since Shark Tank India has made its way to Indian television but the show has already piqued interest in the world of entrepreneurship for Indians. Well, if you are clueless what we are talking about, let us bring you up to speed. Shark Tank India gives a platform to budding entrepreneurs to present their strong and sometimes weird business ideas.

These ideas are heard by real-life investors and entrepreneurs referred to as sharks on the show. Shark Tank India includes 7 Sharks from different industry sectors who bring their expertise to the table and either invest or reject ideas. Based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank, these 7 Sharks include Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal. The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

The first season of Shark Tank India began airing from, 20 December onwards and has seen entrepreneurs from all facets of life. As per reports, in its first run, Shark Tank India received applications from as many as 62,000 aspirants. Of these, only 198 businesses were selected for the show.

The show is currently underway and has taken social media by storm. Netizens, who do not leave any meme-worthy opportunity, have hopped on to the Shark Tank India bandwagon and made several memes on the show,. From marriage to Indian relatives, Shark Tank India memes cover it all.

