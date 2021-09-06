Shashi Tharoor croons to 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se', Javed Akhtar jokes saying there's a similar song in Hindi

Shashi Tharoor is widely known to unknowingly impart vocabulary lessons via his tweets. From using rare words while conversing in interviews to tweeting in fine English, the politician from Kerala is loved among many. On Monday, Shashi Tharoor received some love from netizens as he shared a video of himself singing a retro Bollywood song at a formal event.

In the video, Shashi Tharoor can be seen and heard crooning to Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman's hit song 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' from the 1974 film Ajnabee. He can also be seen taking some help from his phone for the lyrics, while singing the epic number, which was originally sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar. The audience can be heard cheering on the politician.

He tweeted, "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!"

Netizens definitely enjoyed Tharoor's impromptu performance as one fan commented, "You have a very beautiful, soft & melodious voice. What a versatile personality jii." Lyricist Javed Akhtar poked fun at Tharoor as he hilariously replied saying, "Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!"

Take a look at Shashi Tharoor's video: