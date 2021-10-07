'She said yes': CSK pacer Deepak Chahar meets his ‘match’ on the field

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar had a great reason to smile despite CSK's loss to Punjab Kings on Thursday evening. Despite the loss, fans think he was the real ‘man of the match’. Soon after the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, he walked into the stands and surprised his girlfriend with a ring in the stands.

Chahar's girlfriend was left overwhelmed with the gesture as she said ‘yes’. "Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken" wrote Deepak announcing his engagement on social media. Others present around celebrated the beautiful moment with cheers. The precious moment was captured by cameras. Soon after the proposal, Chahar hit top trends and the video went viral on the internet. Chahar also shared a video of the moment on his Instagram and captioning it “Special moment". Deepak Chahar's sister Malti also took to her gram and revealed the name of the girl. Deepak proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj who hails from Delhi. Along with sharing a picture, Malti wrote, “And my brother is taken. Lo mil gayi bhabhi. She is Jaya Bhardwaj and she isn’t a foreigner…Delhi Ki ladki h. God bless you both.”

Take a look: