As Shehnaaz Gill releases tribute for Sidharth Shukla, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s prays for her strength

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has been heartbreaking for the entire telly world. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had breathed his last on September 2 and it had left millions of hearts broken. Amid this, Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill recently made the headlines after she paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor almost two months after his unfortunate demise. The actress had released a video titled as Tu Yaheen Hai which has struck the right chords with millions of hearts.

The video has undoubtedly got everyone Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fan emotional. The actress, who made a comeback to social media after a hiatus after the Balika Vadhu actress, had shared a clip from the song on social media. The video featured a heartbroken Shehnaaz along with a throwback video of the rumoured couple. Amid this, Aghan cricketer Rashid Khan, who has also been a part of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, took to the comment section and showered love on the actress. He wrote, “May Allah give you strength” with a heart emojis and hands raised in duas.

Apart from Rashid, several other celebs extended support to Shehnaaz. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga wrote, “This made me so emotional. We can’t imagine what you must be feeling but we all are with you whenever you need us.. always..” Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is said to be heartbroken post Sidharth’s demise and is being supported by the late actor’s mother in this difficult time. Talking about it, Shehnaaz’s BB13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana told ETimes, “Aisi haalat mein nahi hai ke sab kuch soojh boojh se kar sake (She is not in a condition to think rationally)…. It is a very tough situation for everyone and Shehnaaz has never seen a phase like this. I feel no one should go through this pain. Right now, she needs someone mature and strong who can help her to move ahead in life. Because she is in this tough profession”.