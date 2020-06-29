Shoaib Akhtar recounts his meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016: I regret not having a word with him

Shoaib Akhtar also gave an example of how Deepika Padukone came out in the open and initiated a dialogue about mental health. Read on to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise left millions of his fans all over the country in a deep state of shock. Not just Bollywood, but celebrities of film industries across India mourned the actor's loss. In a recent video uploaded by Shoaib Akhtar, the Pakistani cricketer can be seen recounting his 2016 meet with Sushant Singh Rajput when he was in Mumbai. Shoaib also added that he regretted not stopping and speaking to Sushant at the time.

In a YouTube video, Shoaib said, "I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni`s film."

He added, "I thought I will have to watch his acting now, he has come from a humble background and he is making a good film. The film did turn out to be successful but I regret not stopping him there and having a word with him about life. I could have shared experiences of my life with him, maybe I could have talked to him like the way I do which could have given him a broad spectrum in life. But I regret not talking to him."

Elaborating on how setbacks and difficulties are a part of life, the cricketer urged his viewers and fans to talk and discuss their state of mind. He also gave an example of how Deepika Padukone came out in the open and initiated a dialogue about mental health. "Ending your life should never be an option. Setbacks are an asset in life but when you know you have problems you should discuss it. Deepika Padukone reached out after her break up that she was suffering from anxiety and needed help. I think Sushant also needed help," Akhtar said.

