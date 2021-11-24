Shreyas Iyer set to make Test debut against New Zealand confirms Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of India-New Zealand's two match series kicking off in Kanpur on Thursday, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane announced that batsman Shreyas Iyer ill be making his Test debut. Rahane confirmed that Iyer is a part of the squad. "Shreyas Iyer is going to make his debut," Rahane said.

Iyer will be part of the first test match that will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday. While India will enter the series with confidence, three top-class batsmen namely KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be sitting it out. Kohli and Rohit have been rested given their workload in recent times and KL Rahul is out due to an injury.

All eyes will be on the kind of partnership that Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid manage to drum up. Irfan Pathan had recently shared thoughts on the Kohli-Dravid pair on Follow the Blues.

He had said, "This will be a new partnership between Rahul Dravid as well as Virat Kohli, the captain. Especially in the longer format, I don't see any problem because Rahul Dravid is the kind of guy who likes to come into the system, he doesn't change the system much. Now obviously, he's a very technical - tactical guy but he will not disrupt, he never used to disrupt even when he was captain, he always used to help boost the confidence of the player. One thing is for sure, there will be a great understanding and communication in this partnership, along with this youth players will be given as much importance as a senior player gets in the team."

