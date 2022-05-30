Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands CBI, NIA probe into son's murder; Writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

In what came as a piece of shocking news, renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been killed in a firing incident. The news spread like a wildfire and the social media is inundated with condolence messages for Moose Wala. According to media reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Mansa. As of now, the Punjab police have been investigating the case and for leads against the criminals. Amid this, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding CBI and NIA probe into his son’s killing.

In his letter, Singh expressed his disappointment towards Bhagwant Mann’s government and wrote about how Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother is still in disbelief about her son’s demise. Balkaur Singh, in his letter, pushed for the inquiry to be conducted by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He also sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into the incident. Further, Singh also demanded an apology from Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra for relating Moose Wala’s killing to a gang war. He also demanded that the officers who passed the orders regarding the withdrawal of Sidhu’s security should be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann stated that he is in a state of shock with Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. He tweeted, “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm”. Besides, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Lilly Singh, etc have mourned the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala.

