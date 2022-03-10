SII's COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covovax’ gets a green signal for emergency use for children above 12 years

India’s drugs regulator has given a green signal to Serum Institute of India's coronavirus vaccine, Covovax, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 and above. “Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90% efficacy. @SerumInstIndia ‘s brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India & has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults & for children above the age of 12. Younger age groups will follow shortly,” Adar Poonawalla, SII’s chief executive officer, said in a tweet on Wednesday. Reportedly, the SII is now planning to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for those below 12 years of age.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India reported 4,184 new COVID-19 cases as per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With a single-day rise of 4,184 infections and 104 fatalities, India's COVID-19 tally of cases has been pushed to 4,29,80,067 and the death toll to 5,15,459, the government data said. Whereas the recovery rate of those infected with the virus is currently at 98.70. Around 6,000 recoveries were also recorded in the same duration taking the total recoveries to 4,24,20,120.

Coming to the COVID-19 tests, as many as 8,73,974 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A daily positivity rate of 0.48 per cent was recorded. Around 179.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, as per the latest data.

