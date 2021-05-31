  1. Home
  2. trending

'Simply Brilliant' say netizens as two doctors' fun rendition of Mohammed Rafi's song goes viral; WATCH

A video of two Chandigarh-based doctors is taking over the internet as it features them crooning a classic song from Nau Do Gyarah in their own fun manner. The video has managed to leave netizens smiling amid COVID 19 second wave.
9356 reads Mumbai
trending videos,Viral Videos,Mohammad Rafi 'Simply Brilliant' say netizens as two doctors' fun rendition of Mohammed Rafi's song goes viral; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the trying times of COVID 19, there are different ways in which people on social media are spreading positivity. Speaking of this, two doctors from Chandigarh have hit the headlines for their fun and hilarious musical rendition of Mohammed Rafi's song Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai from Nau Do Gyarah. The video, that was shared in two parts, features two doctors singing the song to the tunes of the old classic song and the duet video seems to have captured their cute shenanigans. 

In no time, the video featuring Dr. Raman Abrol and Dr. Biman Saikia hit Twitter and a user named Kaveri shared the same on her handle. In the video, we can see them singing with hilarious expressions on their faces. Not just sticking to the lyrics of the song, the doctor duo, who seemed to be enjoying their singing session, also added a touch of their own fun one-liners in between with acting that left netizens amused and highly impressed. 

Take a look:

Several users commented on the video and lauded their talent. A user wrote, "Wow, pure entertainment.. kudos to Dr Abrol and Dr Sakia." Another wrote, "Simply brilliant. Timing sense and nuances amazing. Thanks for sharing. Really Really Enjoyed it." Another one added, "So beautiful voices .and thnx for entertainment."

Meanwhile, the video has received over 11 thousand views on Twitter and is being loved by netizens. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, many doctors are opting for different ways to beat their stress. What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comment section. 

Also Read|A Lion King themed birthday cake for a 3 year old goes viral and evokes varied emotions on twitter

Credits :Kaveri Twitter

You may like these
Donkey's heartening reunion with a girl who raised it leaves netizens overwhelmed; VIRAL VIDEO
COVID 19 recovered patients getting applauded as they leave from a care centre will leave you smiling; WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO: Sadhu wears a herbal mask made of neem & tulsi to combat COVID 19 and talks about its benefits
VIRAL VIDEO: Cute dada and dadi playing cool after 70s are totally giving millennials a run for their money
VIRAL VIDEO: Man finds a perfect way to keep COVID 19 at bay amid travel; Netizens say 'Market me ana chahiye'
VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens can't get over bride & groom playing 'flip the bottle' game at wedding; Call them 'cute'