Six more dengue deaths in Delhi take the total toll to 23, highest in 6 years

Delhi has been making headlines for the past few days. It was only yesterday that a night curfew had been imposed in the state due to the increasing cases of Omicron and to avoid gathering during the New Year time and today the reports suggest that the total number of deaths due to dengue this year has shot up after more fatalities were reported in the national capital today. A report was released by the civic body today, Monday, December 27 and these numbers have come in that report.

According to reports in NDTV, the total number of deaths due to dengue this year has surpassed 23 in Delhi after 6 more fatalities were reported today. Reports suggest that the number of dengue cases jumped to over 9,500 and about 130 cases were detected in the last one week. Till December 18, the official dengue death tally had stood at 17. However, now a total of 9,545 dengue cases and 23 deaths have been recorded this season till December 25, as per the report. Nearly 1300 cases have been recorded this month till December 25.

If the number is compared to last few year’s numbers, then it is quite high this year. In 2016, the total number of dengue cases were 4,431. In 2017 they were 4,726, in 2018 they were 2,798, in 2019 they were 2,036 and in 2020 it was 1,072. The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10. The national capital recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

ALSO READ: COVID vaccination: Kids can now register on CoWIN for jab from January 1