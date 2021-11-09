Smriti Irani is a proud friend as Ekta Kapoor gets conferred with Padma Shri Award: It’s an absolute honour

Ekta Kapoor, who has been a television czarina and a renowned Bollywood producer, has been making the headlines as she has been felicitated by Padma Shri Award. To note, it is the fourth highest civilian honour in the country. Ekta was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday and she has been beaming with pride. Amid this, her dear friend Smriti Irani has also penned a sweet note for Ekta as she congratulated her for the achievement.

Taking to her Instagram account, Smriti shared a video of Ekta being felicitated by the Padma Shri Award by President Ram Nath Kovind. In the caption, she wrote, “Kumari Ekta Ravi Kapoor #padmashri .. it’s an absolute honour to see my friend bestowed with one of the highest civilian awards in the Nation. She has toiled for years on end to create a brand, a belief, a creative universe which transcended boundaries across many a mediums. Be it Television, OTT or movies, she has reimagined, repositioned not only stories but also her own self. My heartiest congratulations @ektarkapoor #proud #sisterlove”.

Take a look at Smriti Irani’s post for Ekta Kapoor here:

Earlier, Ekta had also shared her gratitude for everyone who had supported her in her journey so far. She wrote, “It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am! I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND