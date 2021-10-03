Smriti Irani’s Chandni Chowk tour goes viral; Netizens share their memories

Union Minister Smriti Irani has shared a post on her Instagram handle which has gone viral. Netizens are sharing their memories in the comment section. The minister visited Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Sunday. There, Smriti Irani tasted some jalebis and also travelled in the Delhi Metro. She also shared a picture of herself visiting the streets of Chandni Chowk and metro on her Instagram stories. Well, she is very active on social media and often shares about her daily life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Smriti wrote, “एहसान तेरा मुझ पर बहुत है दिल्ली …#चाँदनीचौक.” She posted a photo of herself where she has her back to the camera, visiting the bustling area. The minister can be seen dressed in a salwar suit. One of the user wrote, “Hai I also wanna go...shiv ki khurchan, bedmi aloo.” Another wrote, “Jahan Bachpan gujarta hai usse khubsurat jagah koi nahin Hoti.” Many also dropped heart emojis. Well, in her stories, she has even showed empty metro station.

Recently, she took the internet by storm when she posted a series of pictures of her weight loss. The minister had written the caption, “#MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori #maskupindia #getvaccinated.”

For the unversed, Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development. Before entering politics, she was a popular TV actress and had worked in shows like Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and others.

