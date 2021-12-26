Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle gets engaged to Arjun Bhalla; Gives warning to her son in law

Union Minister Smriti Irani is very happy and she has all reasons to be. The actress cum minister’s daughter Shanelle has been engaged to Arjun Bhalla. She took to her Instagram handle and posted beautiful pictures of the couple. Well, with the wish came a warning also. The pictures are trending on social media and fans are also dropping comments. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others also congratulated the couple. The first image showed Shanelle being proposed at a picturesque location by Arjun, who went down on his knees for the special occasion.

The second image was a smiling selfie of the newly engaged couple. Sharing the post, Smriti writes, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings.” To note, Smriti is mother of three children—Shanelle, Zohr and Zoish.

While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti’s children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin’s daughter from his first marriage. Shanelle she works at an international law firm named WilmerHale. She received a degree in law from the Government Law College in Mumbai, followed by an LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC.

Take a look at the post here:

Smriti Irani married Zubin Irani in 2001. She is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development.

