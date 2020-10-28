Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID 19; Divya Dutta wishes her speedy recovery

As Smriti Irani has been diagnosed for COVID 19, she has urged people coming in her contact undergo tests for coronavirus at the earliest.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has been giving a tough time for everyone in the country. Not just we have been introduced to a new normal, we have also been forced to take all the necessary precautions which include wearing masks, gloves and carrying sanitizers. However, the number of cases of this highly transmissible disease continues to be on a rise with several celebs also being infected with coronavirus. Now the latest one to join the list of victims is television actress turned politician Smriti Irani.

Yes! Smriti Irani has tested positive for COVID 19. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and urged the people who came in her contact to get themselves tested as soon as possible. “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Smriti tweeted. As soon as she shared the news, she was inundated with messages wishing her speedy recovery. Amid this, Divya Dutt was the first one to send best wishes to Smriti and wrote, “Wishing you speedy recoveries!!! Get well soon!!”

Take a look at Smriti Irani’s tweet about testing positive for COVID 19.

Earlier, Bengali actress Aparajita Adhya also tested positive of the deadly virus along with some of her relatives. It was reported that the actress has been in home isolation ever since and is currently stable.

