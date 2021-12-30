Smriti Irani thanks everyone for wishing daughter Shanelle, her fiance Arjun & hints at more ‘saas’ jokes

Union Minister Smriti Irani had recently shared a picture of her daughter Shanelle and Arjun Bhalla’s engagement. As soon as she had shared it on her social media handle, everyone wished the couple but it was her caption which grabbed attention. Right from celebrities to fans, all were left in splits. And yesterday, she shared another picture of the couple and thanked everyone for their wishes. The Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star again hinted at more ‘saas’ jokes because she mentioned this time ‘receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi’.

Her post shared on the official Instagram handle reads as, “@iamzfi , I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘ thank you’ to all many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed. how can I ever thank everyone enough keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you .. p.s— many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi.”

Earlier, Smriti had shared the news of Shanelle getting engaged and wrote, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings”.

One of her fans commented, “Best Maa and Best Saas ko salaam aur Bhagwan aap sab ko hamesha khush rakhe..God Bless and Congrats once again.” Another wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes.” Well, the union minister is trending on social media.

