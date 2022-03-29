Snack, Not Smack: Amul shares a quirky doodle on Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy

One of the biggest highlights of Oscars 2022 was Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy. For those unaware, actor Will Smith had punched presenter and comedian Chris Rock on stage, leaving the audience in shock. He lost his cool after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during his appearance.

While the incident left everyone by surprise, Amul, which is known for sharing quirky doodles, shared a post. In the doddle, Amul recreated the shocking scene from the Oscars. The poster read, “Chris rocked by Slap. Snack, Not Smack.” While sharing the post, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Actor strikes MC at Oscars!”

Take a look:

To note, the incident happened after Chris Rock took to the stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. Before announcing the winner for the evening, Chris cracked a joke and during the same said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you." Hearing the joke, Smith seemed to lose his cool and walked up to the stage to punch the comedian who was equally taken aback by the gesture. After heading back to his seat, Will Smith shouted back at Chris Rock from the audience, "keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth."

Later, The Academy had released a statement regarding the viral incident mentioning that they do not condone violent behaviour. Sharing the statement on Twitter, the official account of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

