Sonu Sood meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, appointed brand ambassador of capital's mentorship initiative; PICS

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been named the brand ambassador of CM Arvind Kejriwal government's 'Desh Ke Mentor' initiative on Friday. The Simmba actor met up with Delhi CM Kejriwal in the capital on Friday and soon, photos came on social media. At a press conference, it was announced that Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's mentorship initiative. Reportedly, under the initiative, those people who are experienced in their profession will be encouraged to mentor children who are a part of Delhi government schools.

In the photos, we can see Sonu Sood and CM Arvind Kejriwal discussing matters at hand. As per reports, Delhi CM praised Sonu Sood for his philanthropic work for the people of the country and appointed him as the brand ambassador of the initiative by his government. Reportedly, the initiative will be launched in mid-September and children of the Delhi government schools will be mentored by experienced people in different fields. AAP handle announced this on Twitter and wrote, "@SonuSood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of @ArvindKejriwal govt's #DeshKeMentor program! "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will" - Sonu Sood."

Take a look:

.@SonuSood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of @ArvindKejriwal govt's #DeshKeMentor program! "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will" - Sonu Sood pic.twitter.com/uLR5wOVkgM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 27, 2021

As soon as this was announced, fans of the actor were over the moon. A fan wrote, "Good move, kids will certainly get positive vibes from Sonu Sood." Another wrote, "Awesome!!!!!!!"

In the photos, apart from Sonu and CM Arvind Kejriwal, we can also see leaders like Raghav Chadha, Manish Sisodia and philanthropist, Karan Golhotra present. Meanwhile, Sonu has been in the headlines since the pandemic began and he has started several initiatives to help people of the country amid the pandemic.

Also Read|Sonu Sood urges people to support local business; Says ‘It always feels good to help them out’