Sourav Ganguly congratulates Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th Test match: It’s a huge landmark

It is a big day for Virat Kohli. Well, it is not always that you step out to play your 100th test match. Fans of the Indian cricketer are waiting with bated breaths to see their star batsman shine on the pitch on his special match. Well, on the one hand where fans are pouring wishes for Virat, former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly made this occasion even more special for Kohli with his recorded message that was shared on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

In the video message, you can see Sourav Ganguly congratulating Virat Kohli as he steps out to play his 100th Test match today. Sourav said that it would be a dream come true moment for him when he takes the field against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Mohali. Sourav says, “It’s a huge landmark in Indian cricket, playing 100 Test matches is something that you dream of when you start playing cricket for your country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s a great moment for Indian cricket. I have personally been in that situation of 100th Test match and I realise how momentous and how humongous is the occasion for any cricketer. Virat’s had a great journey, starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement.”

Sourav further continues, “On behalf of BCCI and also a former Captain, a former cricketer who has gone on to play 100 Test matches and more, I wish him all the very best. He has had a fantastic career. He still has some time left in his cricket career to achieve greater milestones and I hope he continues doing that. Congratulations to him, his family, to his coach and to all those who are being involved in Virat’s cricketing career. I wish him all the best for his Test match and hope he performs very well.”

For the unversed, Virat Kohli is the 12th Indian cricketer after Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

ALSO READ: PICS: Virat Kohli sports a blue turban, Anushka Sharma goes ethnic as couple get snapped on shoot