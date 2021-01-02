Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after complaining about chest pain; Virat Kohli prays for his speedy recovery

There are reports that Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac arrest this morning. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited

Renowned former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly made the headlines today for an unfortunate reason after he was rushed to the hospital this morning. According to media reports, the BCCI president felt dizzy in the gym on Saturday following which he was admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata. The media reports also suggested that the former Indian captain had cardiac issued and might undergo angioplasty. As of now, he is scheduled to undergo some tests. A source close to Sourav had told ANI that the former Indian skipper had complained of chest pain.

While the news has got the fans worried, PTI quoted a hospital official saying that Sourav Ganguly is stable now. “We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” the hospital official reportedly stated. Soon after the news of Ganguly getting hospitalised surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern towards Ganguly and tweeted, “Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery.” On the other hand, Virat Kohli also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wished the former Indian captain a speedy recovery. He wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon. @SGanguly99.”

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Earlier, renowned cricketer, Kapil Dev had also suffered a cardiac arrest in October last year and had undergone angioplasty. Likes of Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli had wished the legendary cricketer a speedy recovery back then.

