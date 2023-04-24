South African cheetah dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park; 2nd death in a month

Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) witnessed a second cheetah death in less than a month. Cheetah Uday, who was one of the 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in February, died on Sunday. The cause of the male feline’s death remains unclear yet, and the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem report.

South African cheetah dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

The cheetah’s death is a major setback to India’s cheetah reintroduction project. The ‘Project Cheetah’ was launched in September 2022 to reintroduce the big cats to India, decades after it became extinct. In the first batch, eight Namibian cheetahs were brought to the KNP. Five months later, 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrived in Madhya Pradesh, in February 2023. Uday, who died on Sunday, was one of these 12 cheetahs. According to a report in PTI, the deceased cheetah was six years old.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J S Chauhan told PTI that during the inspection, Uday was found dull with his head down, after which veterinarians attending to him alerted the senior officials. The cheetah was taken out from the enclosure for treatment, however, the cheetah passed away around 4 pm on Sunday.

An official release mentioned that Uday was found healthy according to the inspection that was conducted on Saturday. However, during inspection on Sunday morning, the medical team found that the cheetah was not well. “Following a due process, the cheetah was tranquilised on the advice of wildlife veterinarians and treatment was started at 11 am,” it said. The cheetah was kept in isolation ward and was being treated under the monitoring of wildlife vets, however, Uday died around 4pm.

In March this year, Sasha, one of the 8 cheetahs introduced from Namibia, reportedly died of a kidney ailment at Kuno National Park.

