South African woman's claim of giving birth to decuplets proved fake; No records of childbirth found

The news of a South African woman who gave birth to 10 babies is false, an official inquiry concluded.

News broke out in early June that a South African woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies and possibly broke the Guinness world record. An official inquiry from the government later found out that no records or evidence of 10 childbirths from an individual was found and hence, the news was proved to be fake. According to a report by BBC, a record of decuplets being born could not be found in any hospital in Gauteng province, and in fact, the tests showed that Sithole had not even been pregnant.

37-year-old, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, shocked the world with her made-up news and is reportedly now being held under the Mental Health Act for observation and will also be provided with the required support. Independent Online (IOL), the media group which owns the Pretoria News has stood by the story after being the first to report it. The reports further stated that Sithole gave birth at Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the staff wasn’t prepared properly. Pretoria News also claimed that the hospital tried to dismiss the story to cover up their medical negligence.

A statement from the hospital read, “These allegations are false, unsubstantiated and only serve to tarnish the good reputation of Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Gauteng Provincial Government” and added that legal action would be taken against the editor-in-chief of Pretoria News, Piet Rampedi, and IOL.”

After a government official reportedly stated that they only had family's word, the report raised even more skepticism, with media outlets unwilling to reveal the hospital where the ten infants were born. Several Gauteng hospitals have come forward and denied any involvement.

Credits :Getty Images

