Special Doodle: Amul lauds 'Tata's Good Buy' as Air India returns to Tatas after 68 years

The Ratan Tata led Tata Group has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, they have just welcomed Air India into the family after over six decades. This happened after the Tata Group had recently won the Air India early this month. And while Ratan Tata has been overwhelmed with acquiring the rights for Air India, the nation has been celebrating this homecoming in its own ways. Amid this, Amul has also celebrated this homecoming in an adorable way.

The social media team of Amul has been known for sharing quirky posts celebrating events and winning hearts with its out of the box ideas. Keeping up with this trajectory, Amul hailed Air India’s homecoming in its own inimitable style. Taking to social media, Amul shared a doodle, wherein the Amul girl dressed in a different way with a moustache and was holding an Air India miniature and was sitting next to Ratan Tata in an Air India flight. The doodle read as, “Tata Good Buy!” and the post was captioned as “Air India returns to the Tatas after 68 years!”

Take a look at the post:

#Amul Topical: Air India returns to the Tatas after 68 years! pic.twitter.com/2opudfwaDP — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 9, 2021

Earlier, Ratan Tata had penned a heartwarming note and wrote, “The Tata group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry. On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today. We also need to recognise and thank the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector. Welcome back, Air India!”