Special Doodle! Amul pays a tribute to Ravi Shashtri as his tenures as head coach for Indian cricket team ends

Legendary cricketer Ravi Shashtri, who was serving as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, has completed his tenure. Yes! Ravi Shastri is now the former coach of the Indian cricket team and has been replaced by Rahul Dravid. To note, the T20 World Cup happened to be Shashtri’s last assignment as the head coach. Ever since the news has been announced, the Indian players have penned sweet notes for the outgoing coach and expressed their gratitude towards him for his support, motivation, and encouragement.

While everyone has been lauding Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the head coach, Amul, who is known for their quirky doodle, has also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor. The doodle featured the Amul girl wearing the cricket bag as she accompanied Ravi Shashtri who was dressed in a blue outfit with the Indian team logo and was waving at everyone. The doodle came with a message “Shastried and tested warrior! Solid to the end!”. The doodle was captioned as, “Team India’s outgoing coach has much to be proud about!”

Check out Amul’s post for Ravi Shastri:

#Amul Topical: Team India’s outgoing coach has much to be proud about! pic.twitter.com/9sTyF26Zxx — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 10, 2021

Earlier, Virat Kohli had also penned a heartfelt note for Ravi Shashtri as he shared some pics with him from the ground. He tweeted, “Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time”.