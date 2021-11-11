A special legislative assembly on Children’s Day? 200 school kids to run Rajasthan Legislative Assembly

November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day and it is a very special day for all the children. Every school organizes a special function on this day but this time something special is being organized in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. This year on the occasion of Children’s Day schoolkids will get to see the inner workings of the government during a special session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Around 200 children will get the opportunity to experience how the state Assembly functions for themselves.

Reportedly, these 200 selected children will get to enter the Rajsthan Assembly on November 14 and will get the opportunity to run the House. This special event will be recorded and telecasted live on the YouTube channel of the Rajasthan Assembly. Children will be seen in various roles including that of Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, ministers, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip. There will be a question hour and zero hour, in which the students will raise issues to seek answers.

After this session, The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will be the first such Assembly in the country where such a huge step will be taken and such a special session will be organized. We are sure that all eyes will be on this session as the idea itself is so exciting. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Leader of Opposition in the House Gulab Chand Kataria will be present on the occasion. What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

