Spike in COVID-19 cases compels Maharashtra to impose strict restrictions; Check guidelines

After 68 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) workers tested positive for COVID-19 at their Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the Maharashtra government decided to tighten coronavirus restrictions in the city to mitigate the spread. The state's new restrictions were declared by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, which consists of a night curfew from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and also the restriction of the gathering of more than five people with the exception of essential services. The new rules will be effective from January 10 across the state.

The new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government enlist the following:

1. Night curfew to be followed from 11 pm to 5 am

2. Wedding functions and funerals to only conduct 50 people

3. Other events of political, social, and religious nature with the maximum capacity of 50 people allowed

4. Public places such as gardens, tourist spots, amusement parks, zoos, museums, gyms, beauty salons, spas, and so on to remain closed

5. Haircutting salons to only remain functional with 50 percent capacity between 10 am to 7 pm

6. Educational institutes like schools, colleges, and coaching institutes to remain closed till 15th February

7. Gathering of more than five people restricted in public places from 5 am to 11 am

8. No visitors allowed at any government office without permission

9. Local sports to stay shut

10. Theatres, restaurants, malls, and hotels to run at 50 percent capacity

11. Domestic and International passengers to present RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours or double vaccination certificate

12. Private offices to function at half capacity

13. Only fully vaccinated citizens to be permitted in public transportation (local trains, buses)

