Starstruck by Priyanka Chopra, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu cannot stop smiling in the US; PIC

Last month, the chest of each Indian had swelled up with pride as India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The gorgeous girl from Chandigarh made her way to the top at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant and after she won, the world celebrated her win. Harnaaz recently jetted off to the US, to begin with her duties as a queen and while she was at the Empire State Building recently, she was left starstruck by Priyanka Chopra.

Wondering how? Well, Harnaaz was touring the Empire State Building and while doing so, she stumbled upon a gorgeous photo of Priyanka Chopra at the building on the wall of fame. As soon as she saw one of her inspirations, Harnaaz couldn't control her excitement and immediately chronicled the moment in a photo. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Harnaaz sent a message to Priyanka. She wrote, "Yesterday at the Empire State Building got Starstruck by @PriyankaChopra." In the photo, she is seen posing with Priyanka's photo at the Empire State Building.

Meanwhile, when Harnaaz won Miss Universe 2021, Priyanka was over the moon. Like 1.3 Billion Indians, Priyanka also celebrated the moment and wished the best to Harnaaz. She had taken to Twitter and wrote, "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

Not just this, a while back, Harnaaz was in awe of Priyanka and had said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she would love to play Priyanka Chopra in her biopic and revealed that she is one of her inspirations.

