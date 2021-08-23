State Bank of India opens a floating ATM in Srinagar’s Dal Lake for locals & tourists

The locals of Srinagar got a pleasant surprise from the State Bank of India (SBI) after a floating ATM was announced in the state. This ATM was launched on a houseboat in the Dal Lake of Srinagar for the locals and tourists. To note the floating ATM was inaugurated by the SBI Chairman Dinesh Khare on August 16. While it was a happy and proud moment for locals of Srinagar, the floating ATM will add to the charm of the city.

The news was shared on the official handle of the State Bank of India along with pics from the inauguration ceremony. The pics featured SBI ATM which was built on a floating boat and the SBI Chairman was all smiles as she posed with the camera during the inauguration. “SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar,” SBI had tweeted.

To note, this isn’t the first floating ATM launched by SBI in India. The bank had launched its first floating ATM in Kerala in 2004 which was installed in Jhankar yacht. The ferry operates between Ernakulam and Vaypeyan region. Interestingly, The State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank and has a network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM / CDM in India with 71,705 BC outlets.

