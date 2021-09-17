Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday; Creates sand sculpture with 2035 seashells

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today. Wishes from all corners are pouring in from him. Many politicians including Rahul Gandhi wished him on the social handle. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned to organize a 'Seva and Samparan' campaign for 20 days starting from September 17. Meanwhile, Prime Minister's this year birthday is additionally significant as he is going to complete 20 years in public office on October 7. Apart from this Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also wished him.

He made a beautiful sand sculpture on the Puri beach and shared it on Twitter. He writes, “Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha.” His post garnered a lot of attention from people. In the comments section, social media users applauded him for his work. One of the users wrote, “This is just WOW Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Just like Modi Ji, you also make us Super Proud with your work each and every day.”

Another wrote, “This is so amazing !! Love the shells used as decorations!!” President Ram Nath Kovind also wished PM Modi, “Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe'.”

PM Modi was born in Gujarat in 1950 and joined the RSS at an early age. He was made Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

