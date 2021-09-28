Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sand art to wish legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has turned a year older today. Wishes from all corners are pouring for the singer. The Bharat Ratna recipient has sung thousands of songs in her decade-old career. Not just the audience in India, but she has fans all over the world who are mesmerized by her soulful singing. On her birthday today, netizens have taken to social media to wish her well. Many posted clips of her famous songs. Odisha-based famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated his sand art to her

He wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . I am sharing One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi.” In the art, he created an image of Lata Mangeshkar with the gramophone. Pattnaik is a Padma Shri awardee sand artist who is known for his work with sand. On the birthdays and deaths of famous personalities, he dedicates an artwork to them. A few days ago, he dedicated one to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Sudarsan Pattnaik had also created a magnificent Ganpati art with 7000 seashells on the Puri beach of Odisha. He also wrote the words ‘World Peace’ beside his art.

Mangeshkar is a popular artist from Bollywood and her singing always stay fresh in the hearts of her fans. She is known to be the most respected playback singer and has sung songs in more than 36 languages. Lata Mangeshkar has received several awards for her contribution to the music industry. Some of Lata Mangeshkar’s best songs include Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Lag Jaa Gale, Bheegi Bheedi Raaton Mein, Rangeela Re, Tune O Rangeele, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Jiya Jale.

