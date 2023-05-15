Sudha Murty says no one believes she can be the mother-in-law of UK PM Rishi Sunak; Here’s why

Author, philanthropist and recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Sudha Murty was one of the guests on the Mother’s Day special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sudha Murty was also joined by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon on the episode that aired this weekend. Suring the episode, Sudha Murty shared an interesting story, revealing that an immigration officer refused to believe that her London address was 10 Downing Street. She also shared that no one believes she can be the mother-in-law of United Kingdom’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. For the unversed, Sudha Murty is married to Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, and their daughter Akshata Murty is married to UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murty says no one believes she can be the mother-in-law of UK PM Rishi Sunak

In the latest episode of the Kapil Sharma Show, Sudha Murty recalled how an immigration officer asked her ‘are you joking?’ when she wrote her residential address as ’10 Downing Street’- which is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. “Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write ’10 Downing Street’. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street. That fellow (the immigration officer) looked at me and said, ‘Are you joking?!’” recalled Sudha Murty.

She told the immigration officer that she is telling him the truth, however, he thought that she was joking. Sudha Murty said that people don’t believe she can be the mother-in-law of the UK PM, owing to her simple appearance. “No one believes that I, a 72 year old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister,” she said.

ALSO READ: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s throwback pic with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other celebs goes VIRAL