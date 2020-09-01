Suresh Raina recounts brutal attack against family in Punjab, demands action after uncle & cousin pass away

Suresh Raina recounted the horrible tragedy in a series of two tweets and even demanded action from Punjab Police as well as CM Amarinder Singh.

Suresh Raina has broken his silence and opened up about a dastardly attack that took place in Punjab last week which led to the death of his uncle. The cricketer, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, also revealed that since the attack he has also lost his cousin, while his aunt continues to be on life support. Raina recounted the horrible tragedy in a series of two tweets and even demanded action from Punjab Police as well as CM Amarinder Singh.

For the unversed, Raina was set to play the IPL this year which begins on 19 September but pulled out at the last minute and returned home last week. Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support."

He added, "Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb."

Take a look at his tweets below:

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Television host and comedian Kapil Sharma also tweeted in Raina's support and urged for action. "It’s very sad to hear about the tragedy paji .. my condolences to the family. dear sir @DGPPunjabPolice pls look into it n punish the culprits."

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma is shook by brutality faced by Suresh Raina's family in Punjab; Asks officials to punish culprits

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×