Sushil Kumar ARRESTED after reports of his involvement in a murder case; Wrestler’s anticipatory bail rejected

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi this morning over his alleged involvement in fellow wrestler Sagar Ratna’s murder case. Scroll down for more on this.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar who’s won India a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver in the 2012 London Olympics has reportedly been arrested by New Delhi's Mundka police officials today. The athlete is suspected to have been involved in a murder of a fellow wrestler. What’s more is according to Delhi police, who caught hold of Kumar this morning, the wrestler had been fleeing and evading arrest for the past 20 days.

After Sushil’s arrest, along with a co-accused, the officials stated that they had been on the lookout for Kumar for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana at a stadium in Delhi. "A team of Special Cell led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir, and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of Delhi in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah stated via NDTV.

The officials also believe that Kumar not only assaulted the victim but also beat up 3 of Rana’s colleagues in Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. While Rana didn’t make it, his 3 friends are currently hospitalized. Since the incident, Sushil Kumar and Ajay have been claimed to be on the run. In addition to this, the Delhi Police had previously announced a reward of INR one lakh for information about the gold medalist. Another reward of INR 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Kumar, in return, is claiming that the allegations against him are untrue and biased. The court has rejected his anticipatory bail plea, saying he was "prima facie the main conspirator" and allegations against him were serious in nature. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others.

Also Read: Commando 3: Wrestler Sushil Kumar condemns a scene from the film and demands its removal

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×