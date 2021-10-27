Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Four players in Mumbai team test positive for COVID 19
Mumbai's preparation for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy took a hit as at least four players of the squad have tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, their replacements have already been picked.
“Yes, Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Solanki have tested positive for COVID-19. They will now miss the league stage of the tournament, the rest of the players have departed for Guwahati to take part in the tournament," the source told ANI. It is also learnt that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made replacements for the four infected players and their names will be announced soon.
“We are conducting Rapid RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members,” the source added.
Mumbai will square off against Karnataka in their first match of the tournament on November 4. Mumbai squad consists of Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty, Roystan Dias.