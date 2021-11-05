T20 World Cup: India beat Scotland by 8 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India skittled out Scotland by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The team in blue displayed a world-class performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, hence keeping their semi-final hopes alive.

After losing three consecutive tosses, Virat Kohli won his first-ever toss in T20 World Cup 2021 and invited Scotland to bat first. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja nailed their performances and skittled out the Scottish batters during the match. The Indian bowling duo bagged three wickets each and hence restricted Scotland to 85/10. India needed 7.1 overs to chase down the target of 86. The country reached the total in just 39 balls with opener KL Rahul scoring an 18-ball half-century. From Scotland side, Michael Leask and George Munsey scored the maximum runs. Whereas from India KL Rahul scored 50 runs just while Rohit Sharma scored 30 (16) runs to help India to register the easy win against Scotland. India will play the next match against Namibia on November 8.

In the previous match, team India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 3. Virat Kohli led team curated a whooping 210 runs on the scoreboard for Afghanistan to chase. Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the rival team tried their best but ended up tasting defeat on the UAE soil. In the end, Afghanistan managed to make only 177 runs with the loss of 7 wickets that saw India claiming its first victory by 66 runs.