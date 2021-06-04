Taapsee Pannu & Mumbai police share a heartbreaking video about 118 cops who died serving amidst COVID 19

Taapsee Pannu lent her voice to a heartbreaking video shared by Mumbai Police paying a tribute to the cops who died due to COVID 19.

COVID 19 has perhaps been one of the tough times for all the frontline workers including the medical staff and police, who have worked day and night to keep the situation in order. Many states in India are currently under varying degrees of lockdown wherein the groundwork procured by police officers becomes more significant as they have to make sure that COVID protocols and norms are being followed. Mumbai Police and Taapsee Pannu shared a heartbreaking video on Twitter where they have paid tribute to the 118 cops who died while serving amidst COVID 19.

In the video, Taapsee sincerely voiceovers the fact that most of the people would not even recognize the frontline workers who laid their lives in the line of duty because they work behind the scenes but their sacrifice is the most crucial and that they should never be forgotten. In the tweet shared, Mumbai police wrote, “ “I would die for you” A promise many make. A promise many amongst us keep. A tribute to our martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for their family - their Mumbai. #LestWeForgetMumbai #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID 19.”

Take a look at the tweet:

“I would die for you” A promise many make. A promise many amongst us keep. A tribute to our martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for their family- their Mumbai#LestWeForgetMumbai#StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/b4AUuJPHGB — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 4, 2021

In the video, Mumbai Police is making an appeal to all citizens to follow the guidelines prescribed by the government amidst lockdown and stay at home. The frontline workers have been putting in an immense amount of effort to make sure that their respective district, city, and state are stabilized and the spread of the COVID 19 virus gets curbed. Maharashtra is currently under lockdown and on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new COVID cases and 285 deaths.

