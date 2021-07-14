Tails of Boo Boo & Cuddly Poo: Shraddha Kapoor, Jim Sarbh & others talk about the plight of stray animals

The quirky documentary has been made to educate people about accepting stray animals and inspire them to embrace these furry angels.

Animals are the most adorable creatures on this planet earth. Most of us call ourselves as dog lovers or feline lovers and can’t stop obsessing over their cute gestures. But ever thought about the stray animals who are out there on the roads? Well, in order to raise awareness about the plight of stray animals, Maverick Filmmaker, Salil Jason Fernandez and Vandana Sethhi have come up with a quirky documentary to throw light on light on the struggles of stray animals, cruelty against them, their abandonment and rescue.

Titled as Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo, the documentary has brought together celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Maria Goretti, Amrita Puri, Shaheen Bhatt, Shibani Dandekar etc to share the message about loving the furry animals. The makers even released a over two minute trailer giving an insight into the documentary wherein the celebs were seen talking about rescuing the stray animals, which as per WHO are free roaming pets. Talking about the documentary, Shraddha, who is a dog lover, stated, “I loved being a part of the documentary and hope this brings awareness to the plight of the stray animals especially since the monsoons are ongoing. Shylo is such an integral part of my life and I can’t imagine my life without him. I would want everyone to have that happiness in their life”.

On the other hand, the Neerja star Jim emphasised that everyone must adopt an animal and experience their unconditional love. “My life changed when Mimi walked into it; she’s been my reason for sanity during the lockdown. I think everyone should adopt an animal, give them love and a home, for the love you get back is manifold. “My life changed when Mimi walked into it; she’s been my reason for sanity during the lockdown. I think everyone should adopt an animal, give them love and a home, for the love you get back is manifold,” he added.

Creator and director Salil Jason Fernandez called it a first of its kind documentary to educate and inspire people to embrace stray animals. He said, “We would like to think that we have a first of its kind documentary narrative with a unique approach that blends the non-fiction talking heads with various fiction elements. The universal message of the documentary is about embracing stray dogs and cats and the trailer encompasses the message of the documentary. If we are able to educate and inspire the audience in this regard then we have struck gold”.

