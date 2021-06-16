  1. Home
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after COVID 19 lockdown; Not more than 650 people allowed

Taj Mahal along with other historical monuments for closed for tourists after there was a spike in the number of COVID 19 cases in India.
Mumbai
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after COVID 19 lockdown; Not more than 650 people allowed Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after COVID 19 lockdown; Not more than 650 people allowed
The second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic has once again taken a massive effect on normal life as given the spike in the cases, everyone was forced to stay indoors. In fact, the tourist places also suffered a shutdown. However, with a drop in the number of COVID 19 cases, things seem to be getting under control. And now as per a recent update, Taj Mahal, among other Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments, has been reopened for the tourist today after the lockdown.

It is reported that the entry tickets to visit Taj Mahal will be available online and that people will be allowed only five tickets on one phone number. Talking about the same, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said, “No more than 650 people will be allowed inside Taj Mahal at a given time. Teams will be deputed to monitor the crowd at all times. People can only book 5 tickets via one phone number. Vaccination camp has been set up for the workers today.” As per the new rules in wake of the pandemic, the visitors would not be allowed to touch the shining marble walls of the Taj, according to an ASI official. They will also have to step on a sponge-like platform, which will act as a sanitiser for shoes.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers near Taj Mahal are also elated with the reopening of the monument. Talking to ANI, a shopkeeper said, “We will now be able to breathe a sigh of relief as tourists have started coming. We will be able to run our household properly now.”

