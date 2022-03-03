Tamil Nadu announces relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions; Allows political, cultural gatherings

With the Coronavirus cases decreasing significantly in India, the Tamil Nadu Government has relaxed restrictions in the state. Ban on political and cultural gatherings has also been lifted. Reportedly, the state government also allowed more people to take part in weddings and funerals across the state. The state government said in its statement, the relaxations will come into effect from Thursday. Many other states including Maharashtra have eased down COVID-19 restrictions. Schools, colleges and multiplexes have been opened.

The Tamil Nadu Government's statement reads that between March 3 and 31, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people. The number of people taking part in funerals should not exceed 250. The numbers were earlier capped at 200 for weddings and 100 for death-related rituals. Chief Minister MK Stalin said people should continue to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and getting vaccinated. The restrictions were imposed owing to the third wave in the country.

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday eased restrictions, allowing shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts, including Mumbai, to operate at 100 percent capacity. However, the state government said unvaccinated persons will still not be allowed to use public modes of transport like trains and buses.

Relaxations have been granted to Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Wardha, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur. And these have been categorised as ‘List A’ areas.

