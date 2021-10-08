Tamil Nadu forest officials reunite a baby elephant with its family & the VIDEO will melt your heart

It is always good to see a baby reunite with his lost mother, isn’t it? Well, the forest department in Tamil Nadu has made it to the headlines after it united a baby elephant with its family. The video of the cute baby elephant walking with the forest officials has been going viral on social media and netizens are lauding the efforts of the rescue team. In the video, you would see the baby elephant excitedly following the rescue team and we bet this video is going to make you go aww.

Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests) Supriya Sahu shared this video on her Twitter handle and praised the forest officials for their efforts. "A kutty baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heartwarming indeed. Kudos (to the officials)," she wrote on Twitter. She shared another video of the kutty baby elephant blowing a cute trumpet as it is all set to reunite with his family. Sharing the second video she wrote, “Incredible outpouring of love on the kutty baby elephant who was reunited with the herd by #TNForesters. The kutty blows a big trumpet while approaching the mother.Well done Sachin,Vengatesh Prabhu,Prasad,Vijay,George Praveenson,Thamba Kumar,Aneesh,Kumar, & APW teams Pandalur.”

Take a look:

A kutty baby elephant was reunited with the family after rescue by TN foresters in Mudumalai. Most heartwarming indeed. Kudos #TNForest #elephants #mudumalai pic.twitter.com/eX9gBd3oK7 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 6, 2021

Incredible outpouring of love on the kutty baby elephant who was reunited with the herd by #TNForesters. The kutty blows a big trumpet while approaching the mother.Well done Sachin,Vengatesh Prabhu,Prasad,Vijay,George Praveenson,Thamba Kumar,Aneesh,Kumar, & APW teams Pandalur pic.twitter.com/0fQaZKnpDg — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 7, 2021

The video has garnered more than 146,000 views, so far. The Mudumalai National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is also a tiger reserve. Situated on the northwestern Nilgiri Hills, about 150 km from Coimbatore, it shares boundaries with Karnataka and Kerala. The protected area is home to several endangered species and the Indian elephant, the Bengal tiger and the Indian leopard.

